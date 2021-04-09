The Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, diverted his attention from the issues of concern in Buenos Aires territory and assured that he has intentions to be president.

It was during an interview with the journalist Cristina Pérez, who asked him if he wanted to be president, to which the official responded without hesitation: “Yeah right”.

Berni then expanded: “I think that the Presidency of the Nation is where the paradigms of social justice, the economy, and production are changed. It seems to me that we have to give many political discussions and the national government is where they have the necessary tools to carry out all these transformations. “

Despite his desire, he explained that above all he is “a militant”Which belongs to a political space” led by Cristina Kirchner and it is the leadership of that political space that will decide what the electoral role of each of its members is. “

In parallel, he spoke about the new measures taken by the Government and affirmed that they are much more limited than those of 2020 and linked it, mainly, with access to vaccines against the coronavirus.

Regarding the arrival of doses in Argentina and the delay in shipments, the official remarked that “there are countries that have technological sovereignty and scientific sovereignty and have been able to develop and manufacture vaccines.”

“Unfortunately, the solidarity of the world ended with the Marshall plan. Later, there is no history of countries that are in solidarity with others. Therefore, those countries that manufactured the vaccines monopolized the production for them,” he justified.

JPE