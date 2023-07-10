The Totana triathlete Sergio Baxter (22 years old) continues to add great results to his record. The athlete from the Mobel Sparto team finished second in the Triathlon World Cup event held yesterday in the Hungarian town of Tiszaujvaros, which was won by the local Csongor Lehmann, although the Spanish participants were the ones who stood out the most, since the man from Malaga Alberto González climbed to the third step of the podium. David Cantero, the other Spaniard who competed in Magyar lands, finished in 18th place. In the female category, the performance of Noelia Juan from Valencia, who was second, was also sensational.

The heat was the predominant note of the test held in Tiszaujvaros, where thirty triathletes, with three Spaniards, played the final. The 750m swim segment was led by local Mark Devay, with a time of 8.41 minutes, leading a tightly packed group of 20 triathletes by 22 seconds. Alberto González and Sergio Baxter, in the 6th and 8th places, were very well positioned.

In the cycling segment, two groups of 8 and 9 triathletes were formed that ended up coming together at the beginning of the second of the eight laps to end up in a squad of twenty triathletes at the head of the test in the third lap. The totanero Sergio Baxter was one of the most active in the group and took the lead on numerous occasions. While David Cantero joined a group of 9, who were pedaling with a 40-second disadvantage as they passed through lap 5. Finally, the 20 leading triathletes went through T2 with a 42-second advantage over Cantero’s group. Incredibly four local triathletes squeezed and took the first four positions.

The man from Totana, who often joins Valverde’s ‘grupeta’ to train with the bike, confirms his candidacy for Paris 2024

Csongor Lehmann and Gábor Faldum got away, but before the first kilometer Sergio Baxter appeared, who placed himself in the leading group of the race. The Murcian began to shoot knowing that the silver was insured and the gold very close. Meanwhile, another Hispanic/Hungarian duo stayed for third place, Faldum and Alberto González. Finally, Csongor Lehmann attacked one kilometer from the finish line and was proclaimed champion with a time of 52.18, eight seconds less than Sergio Baxter. Alberto Gozález crossed twenty seconds.

2022 was his big year



Last year saw the confirmation of Sergio Baxter as one of the most promising assets in the national triathlon. In July, the young man from Murcia achieved his first victories in the elite category in a European Cup (Holten Premium ETU) and in a World Cup (Pontevedra ITU). In 2019, Baxter, after taking bronze in the Triathlon World Championship and being Duathlon World Champion in the junior category, packed his bags to go study and train in Leeds. In 2020 he returned to settle in Alicante and train under Roberto Cejuela, with the group from the University of Alicante.

Baxter joins many times to train the cycling segment with the famous Murcia group, whose most illustrious member is world champion Alejandro Valverde.