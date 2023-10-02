Sergio Basáñezis a renowned Mexican actor who left an indelible mark on television in his country since the beginning of his career in the 90s with Televisa in the successful soap opera “Amor de Nadie”, produced by Carla Estrada and alongside Lucía Méndez. .

Although Sergio quickly became one of the most coveted television heartthrobs since its inception, it was in the early years of the 2000s when Sergio experienced his artistic peak by creating iconic couples in soap operas. TV Aztecaespecially next to Silvia Navarrowith whom he shared a cast in several productions, such as “Love in custody” and “When you are mine.”

However, the public noticed his absence on the Azteca screens after his successes, so in a recent interview with the radio program “All for women,” The 53-year-old artist revealed the reason behind his departure from the television station where he reached the peak of his fame.

The actor emphasized that there were no disagreements or conflicts with TV Azteca or with any producer of the channel, and that the real reason for his departure was due to a change in the television station’s strategy in 2016.

At the time, TV Azteca decided to stop producing soap operasa genre in which Basáñez stood out, to make way for new projects such as reality shows: “They stopped making fiction, they have many reality shows and I think they are starting this year to do something that I don’t know exactly what it will be.”

Basáñez, who in the past expressed his critical opinion about reality shows, considering that they exhibit “human misery,” reiterated that he is not interested in participating in such programs, as he prefers to take care of his health and not risk injury: “I’m already ruco … then you go to sports reality shows and they make you do things that get you hurt. At my age I’m not going to recover. I prefer to take care of that.”

The actor regrets that his relationship with TV Azteca has been practically nil since the television station stopped producing soap operas under the “Azteca Novelas” brand. Despite this, Basáñez clarified that he has not suffered any veto from the company and is open to working where there are job opportunities.

In 2018, the actor took a turn in his career by joining Televisa, participating in soap operas such as “Por amar sin ley” and “La inheritance.” Currently, Sergio is working in the theater.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp