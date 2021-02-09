Sergio González, coach of Real Valladolid, will cross on saturdayIf, finally, he is still the Blanquivioleta technician, as everything indicates, with his model technician, the one in which he always looked to copy his Blanquivioleta trajectory, Jose Luis Mendilibar. So much so that he has just surpassed him as the third coach who has directed the most games to the pucelanos in the First Division (only behind the mythical Vicente Cantatore and Pepe Moré) and also placing himself as the one who has taken the reins the most. consecutive, 98, in the highest category. The 100 are there, but a large part of the chances of reaching that figure depend on getting a good result in Ipurua, on the team recovering sensations that in recent games have been horrible and without three of its most used players because they are sanctioned.

And Sergio’s Real Valladolid returns to risk his life in Ipurua as it will happen in the 2018-19 season. That day, despite the club’s refusal, the coach’s position was compromised with bad dynamics. The pucelanos won in a comeback as few are remembered in these last Blanquivioletas campaigns. Orellana, with the gunsmiths, put the locals ahead after the break and the match came 1-0 in the 90th minute, but then Verde, from a penalty, in the 91st minute and Guardiola in the 93rd turned the game around (1- 2) and resurrected the pucelanos. On Saturday the one from El Hospitalet plays it again in Ipurua almost two years later and Mendilibar is not much better, with the same points, 20.

That the trajectories of Mendilibar and Sergio are as similar as drops of water indicate the data. The Basque has more games directed because he took the reins from the beginning in Second, but in First Catalan has already surpassed him (Mendilibar has a higher percentage of wins and losses and Sergio has more draws). Both rose and suffered greatly to achieve permanence the first two seasons. Mendiibar got it for two years on the last day and Sergio in the penultimate and penultimate, respectively. Their trajectories are so similar that in the third year of the First Division, both players were brought in to, supposedly, take a quality leap, the club assumed a large outlay in both campaigns and, again, both were highly questioned for not obtaining performance of these templates, coupled with differences in the dressing room. In fact, the one from Zaldibar was dismissed in the first days of February and the team dropped, while the current coach has been on the tightrope for several weeks in January and this same month of February, despite the public support of the club. Let’s hope that history will not repeat itself at this point for the good of the coach and, above all, of Real Valladolid.