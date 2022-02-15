Sergio Agüero was forced to retire from football due to a cardiac arrhythmia and is increasingly present on Twitch. There he takes the opportunity to talk to people, tell how his days are in Argentina and there is no lack of complaints like the one he had on Route 6.
It is also a place where he opens his heart and recounts the difficulties he has experienced since leaving the profession. The Kun gave details of what he is suffering and left un testimony that shows that it is impossible to imagine him back on a playing field.
“Now I play soccer-tennis and I drown. Sometimes I think if I can run at least one sprint. I’m already scared. I feel that the heart goes to the palor. I better sit here, streaming, quiet. Just in case, you saw”, he confessed in a tone that combined seriousness with his usual good humor.
Aguero received many messages of support and received the affection of his followers. The historic striker relies on his fans and that is why he took a long time to respond. questions from users on Twitter.
Kun became a trend on Tuesday morning, where he was able to answer many questions and fulfilled the dream of more than one follower. True to his style, there was no filter and he answered on all topics.
