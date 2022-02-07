Julián Álvarez is one of the great jewels of Argentine football, he earned a place in the National Team and has already been transferred to Manchester City. There he will join next season and there are many expectations for his arrival in Europe.
Sergio Agüero is one of the greatest idols of the English club and is the authorized word to talk about the new signing. With the current River player He shared a locker room and now he gave his opinion on his hiring.
“It’s really good, very good”, he explained in a transmission made on Twitch. “I get along really well with him. The times we were in the National Team we always laughed our asses off. He always asked me things and as a striker I told him my experience, then he decides. I like it,” he added.
On the other hand, he gave his opinion on the position in which he could play on his arrival. “It would be necessary to see in Manchester what they are going to use it for. I don’t know if he will get used to being a striker, a ‘nine nine’. I think he is a freer player, I would leave him up there and tell him ‘Move free, break the balls there’ because he is a somewhat restless player. Lor I would leave as a midfielder, second striker or winger”, he claimed.
“The issue is that Pep Guardiola does not use forwards, I was there and played fart ”, he sentenced about the coach’s strategy. Will he manage to earn a place in the near future?
