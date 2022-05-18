On October 30, 2021, the saddest episode was experienced on a court for Sergio Agüero. Kun suffered an arrhythmia in the match that Barcelona played against Alavés at the Camp Nou and some time later he had to retire from professional football.
It’s been a while since he retired and now he leads a life away from the courts: he is working streaming with Star Plus and continues with his personal projects that he already did when he was a soccer player.
The Kun told details of how the day of the arrhythmia was and revealed how tremendous it was for him. “I started to feel bad and I wanted to yell at the referee to stop the game, but my voice didn’t come out. That’s when I started to get dizzy, so I grabbed a defender’s hand and asked him to stop the game. Then the dizziness went away and the arrhythmia started. Chen it stopped, they took me to the hospital and I was hospitalized for three days”began by telling in an interview with journalist Pablo Motos from El Hormiguero on Antena 3.
“I’m about to die, my mother’s shell, I thought I was going up”, he added. That episode led him to retire from football, but he had already experienced similar situations in Barcelona training.
“In training I suffocated a lot, until one day when the doctor was nearby I told him that I felt bad, then I got a little dizzy and the arrhythmia started. The doctor gave me a check-up and everything went well, but the following week it happened again at the stadium”, he recalled.
#Sergio #Agüero #revealed #details #arrhythmia #thought
Leave a Reply