It’s a debate that comes up insistently every year. Who will be the next Ballon d’Or winner to succeed Lionel Messi in October during the ceremony in Paris? Former Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Agüero has no doubts.
The former striker named the player he thought most deserved the supreme title. And it’s neither Lionel Messi nor Jude Bellingham. “Vini Jr. didn’t disappear from the Copa America. It’s just that Brazil is going through a difficult time and needs a good team. I look at the whole season and Vini had an incredible season. This season he was better than Mbappe. That doesn’t mean he’s a better player than Mbappe, but this season he was better,” he said in comments broadcast on the air. on his Twitch.
Before adding: “For me, Mbappé is much more complete. But when a team is in a low block, it becomes difficult for him, Vini is much more skilled there. This season, Vini and Bellingham have been key for Real Madrid. I love Bellingham and I would prefer him to win the Ballon d’Or, but you have to admit that Vini was far superior this season.”
Sergio Agüero has decided and appears to be putting Vinicius Junior in the lead. However, Jude Bellingham could have taken a big step towards the Ballon d’Or in the Euro 2024 final. Had England beaten Spain, the Three Lions’ number 10 could have become the big favourite for the trophy.
The former Borussia Dortmund player has won every major trophy this season except the European Championship, which he lost in the final, while Vinicius did not shine in the Copa América with Brazil (quarter-final defeat to Uruguay).
