Misadventure for El Kun Aguero in his second life as a streamer: the Argentine got banned on Twitch. Here’s what happened…

Small hitch in the new streamer career for Sergio Aguero. El Kun got banned from Twitch, Amazon’s most popular streaming platform at the moment. The reasons behind the ban have not yet been officially given, but what’s left of the channel gives a clear clue about it.

El Kun Aguero Banned on Twitch —

As can be seen on Aguero’s Twitch channel, the former Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona center forward had his channel shut down for potential copyright infringement. “The contents of the channel have been removed at the request of the copyright holders,” reads the available statement On the canalnow totally devoid of the videos uploaded so far and unable to broadcast live as it regularly used to.

New life –

This is the first ban for the Argentine striker, who withdrew following sudden heart problems during his Catalan experience. Then the new life on Twitch, where Aguero has been enjoying streaming with great continuity since 2020, almost the period of the pandemic, and in his live broadcasts – in which he plays practically everything among the most popular titles, especially FIFA as you might imagine seen the curriculum – opened both on the drama he went through, and on the friends he made in his very long career, including that Leo Messi who consoled in the darkest days of his transition to PSG.