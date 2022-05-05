Sergio Agüero’s career ended abruptly. The historic striker retired due to a heart problem and stopped playing at just 33 years old. Kun was at FC Barcelona and many things remained pending in his career.
On many occasions there was talk of possibility of returning to Independent, club in which he took his first steps as a footballer. He never finished specifying and now he explained what the reasons were.
“What I wanted was to finish my career here. But after I left Independiente thousands of things happened and They have lied to people for a long time. If I went, it was to win but I knew that was not going to happen“He declared in the broadcast he is making for Star Plus.
Agüero chatted with Ruggeri, who also asked him about the possibility of contributing to Rojo from another place. “I know they need me, but I don’t like to get involved. That’s more political and I have my things outside of football that I’m fine with. I’d love to be able to help, but it’s an important responsibility that It means starting from scratch. It’s going to take time and people today don’t want time, they want results.”sentenced.
#Sergio #Agüero #explained #returned #Independiente
Leave a Reply