Sergio Agüero’s decision to leave professional football due to heart problems led us to thoroughly investigate his professional career. Today, we review the 10 teammates with whom Kun played the most games …
Matches together: 159
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 89
Ties: 33
Defeats: 37
Common participation in goals: 3
Matches together: 168
Team: Atletico Madrid
Victories: 75
Ties: 42
Defeats: 51
Common participation in goals: two
Matches together: 173
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 112
Ties: 28
Defeats: 33
Common participation in goals: 24
Matches together: 176
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 111
Ties: 31
Defeats: 3. 4
Common participation in goals: one
Matches together: 178
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 101
Ties: 35
Defeats: 42
Matches together: 193
Team: Manchester City and Argentina National Team
Victories: 125
Ties: 31
Defeats: 37
Common participation in goals: 4
Matches together: 195
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 122
Ties: 30
Defeats: 43
Common participation in goals: twenty-one
Matches together: 205
Team: Manchester City and Argentina National Team
Victories: 130
Ties: 38
Defeats: 37
Common participation in goals: 8
Matches together: 238
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 152
Ties: 37
Defeats: 49
Common participation in goals: 14
Matches together: 276
Team: Manchester City
Victories: 183
Ties: 41
Defeats: 52
Common participation in goals: 44
