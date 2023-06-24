With videoFormer Ajax player Sergino Dest and three other football players have been suspended after the duel between Mexico and the United States in the semi-finals of the Nations League in the Concacaf zone that got out of hand. During this game, which America won 3-0, four red and nine yellow cards were awarded. Both teams finished the game with nine players.

Dest, together with the Mexican Gerardo Arteaga, has to stay aside for two more matches after the automatic suspension of one game. Dest’s compatriot Weston McKennie and Mexico’s Cesar Montes received an additional three game suspension. Dest and Arteaga had to leave the field in the closing stages of the game after a massive brawl. Montes was shown a red card for kicking an opponent, McKennie for his involvement in a scuffle.

The match was abandoned minutes before the end due to homophobic chanting from Mexican supporters. Objects and drinks were also thrown onto the field from the stands. The Concacaf, the federation for North and Central America and the Caribbean, has fined both countries. The amount of this has not been disclosed. Mexico and the US were also warned that further sanctions will follow if matches get out of hand again. See also Debt | Aktia: Finns are now paying off their mortgages faster than in 20 years



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Dest and McKennie are not part of the American squad that will participate in the Gold Cup. America has opted for a team with few players who are active in Europe. Montes and Arteaga are included in the Mexican selection.

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below