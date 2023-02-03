Barcelona signed Dest at the direct request of Ronald Koeman, as the Dutchman valued the then Ajax winger as one of the best footballers in his position in the short and long term. The signing of the American from any point of view was a failure, the player never proved to be up to the Barcelona club and that is why, once Xavi arrived in command of the squad, Sergiño was directed towards the road of oblivion bound for the starting gate.
Thus, Barcelona agreed to the loan with the option to buy the player, with the understanding that he had no way to compete in what is now the best defense in Europe. Dest found a place in Milan and the reality is that his beginnings within the club were more than positive, however, with the passing of days the light has gone out and after the World Cup the level of the young defender has gone into free fall.
The footballer is no longer the undisputed starter within the team that is still champion of Serie A and as if that were not enough, the coaching staff has left him out of the list of eligible players for the Champions League, making it clear that he is no longer someone vital within the Pioli’s plans. At the end of 2022, Milan was very clear that they would exercise the purchase option, today they are doubting it and the player is closer to returning to Barcelona than to continuing in the city of fashion.
#Sergiño #Dest #Barcelona
Leave a Reply