Sergiño Dest, Ajax winger signed by Barcelona. Bernat Armangue / AP

Ronald Koeman is not denied twice. At least Sergiño Dest (Almere, Netherlands; 19 years old), Ajax right back that Barcelona will sign for about 20 million euros has not done it and whose arrival he will make official when he finishes agreeing on the payment method. Good news for the Barça club, which finally has a natural right-back in the squad – Semedo was transferred to Wolverhampton and Sergi Roberto is a converted midfielder, even though his performance is always remarkable – also a footballer who can play changed leg and question the indefinite ownership of Jordi Alba (31 years old). What better joy for Koeman, who has already tried to sign him for the Dutch national team without success because Dest, from a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother, chose to wear the USA jersey.

Last January, Dest revealed her personality. From a military father, the player asked to leave a concentration with Ajax in Qatar because he did not find it pleasant to be in an Arab country after the political tensions between the United States and Iran. At that time, General Qasem Soleimani’s death in a US military airstrike was replicated by Iran in another missile offensive on two American bases in Iraq. “Ajax understands it and has accepted his request,” the Dutch club reported for Dest to return and train with the subsidiary until the return of his teammates. An excellent relationship between the player and the club, even if it wasn’t always like that.

At the Ajax training school, when he was about 14 years old, the coaches and scouts were divided over his opinion about the player, since some thought that he could not continue at the club due to his rebellious nature, in addition to because he was repositioned as a winger when he had always been extreme. “He had a very strong character, every now and then he would respond poorly to coaches and when he decided he didn’t like an exercise, he just didn’t do it,” recalls Ruben Jongkind, then director of talent development at the Ajax Academy and now Volendam’s strategic advisor; “But I was wrong to think he was too disobedient. Over time, I have come to realize that this has made him who he is, as well as forging his character and personality. He is a creative player and was not afraid to create and try different things ”.

“Make a difference in the attack”

Trained since 2012 at the academy By Toekomst [significa futuro]In any case, Dest climbed the rungs of the club as he grew older and quenched his fire, finally efficient from the side. “It is the Cruyff philosophy; when you don’t go to the extreme you can be a good offensive winger, ”says Jongkind. Until the coach of the first team, Erik ten Hag, called him last year. “I asked him to come to preseason because it could be his year and from day one he has been on show. He knows how to defend, but he can also make a difference in attack. He is a great winger ”, praised the coach. A vision shared by Tab Ramos, the US coach, as expressed in The Guardian: “Sometimes it looks like a 10, it has that kind of quality. 99 times out of 100 he dribbles, which is what distinguishes him ”.

He knows what the American coach is talking about, who beat Koeman a few months ago, when the then coach orange she tried to convince Dest to put on her coat. “I never promise anything to anyone, but I did tell him that he could have a future with the Dutch team,” Koeman said emphatically. But it was not enough for Dest, who from the age of 16 had represented the North American inferiors. “I just follow my heart. It was difficult, but in the end I go to the United States, which embraced me from an early age ”.

Inspired since he was a child by Ronaldinho, the player who marked him the most, he soon wanted to reach Barcelona and perhaps that is why he did not hesitate the previous season to show himself sometimes on social networks with the Barcelona tracksuit. He has already succeeded. Now, he must beat the Camp Nou. Character is plenty.