Sergi Roberto cannot get to the Clásico on October 28 in Montjuic. Luckily for Xavi Hernández, he has the right back well covered with Joao Cancelo and if the Portuguese was not there either, he could use Araujo as a patch. Here’s everything you need to know:
What injury does Sergi Roberto have?
“The first team player Sergi Roberto has an injury to the soleus of his right leg. It is low and his evolution will determine his availability,” is what FC Barcelona has notified in its medical report.
Will Sergi Roberto make it to the Classic?
The information transmitted by FC Barcelona is not very extensive, but if we put ourselves in the worst case scenario, Sergi Roberto could be out for a month due to injury. The tear of the soleus means rest for three or four weeks, so the captain would be out for too long and would not make it to El Clásico. Of course, at the moment it is not confirmed that he suffers a total tear, so the time he will be out will depend on the extent of the injury.
How long will you be out?
After learning about Sergi Roberto’s injury, the first question that comes to mind is how many games he will miss. In the official statement, FC Barcelona does not usually dare to set recovery times, so for the club’s medical services, his return will depend on his evolution. The club is not optimistic about his recovery.
Of course, the soleus needs a good recovery, as it is a very sensitive area and can be damaged again very easily. In this sense, Sergi Roberto is sure that he will do everything possible to return as soon as possible, but Xavi Hernández and the medical services should curb his desire to play. It is preferable that he be out for a month now and return to 100% before he takes the risk and goes through the same thing again.
