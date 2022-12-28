Despite not being a fully constant footballer on the field due to his accumulation of injuries, Sergi Roberto enters the field of FC Barcelona legends due to the enormous number of titles won with the club. Despite not being the most relevant on the field, the different coaches who have passed through the club have always given the Catalan a vote of confidence and Xavi was no exception.
In the summer, the Barcelona coach was in charge of convincing Sergi Roberto to stay in the team. Thus, Sergi signed a renewal that also included a reduction in salary. Now, the footballer’s future is still up in the air, as his contract ends at the end of the course and Xavi’s position is clear, he wants the midfielder adapted as a winger to continue in the team, to which the footballer responds by stating that his wish is to continue wearing the culé shirt for at least one more year.
“Right now I’m getting paid as if I had moved up from Barça B, but I do it with pride because I want to be here, for me the economic issue is not important. We haven’t started talking yet, but my idea is to stay. For what I The coaching staff has transmitted it, they are very happy and want me to stay. I am enjoying football again and I would be very excited to continue and above all to have a good feeling and to be able to enjoy myself on the pitch with the Barça shirt.”
– Sergi Roberto
