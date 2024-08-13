The footballer who always waited got tired of waiting. And the consequence was his farewell. Sergi Roberto (Reus, 32 years old) said goodbye to Barcelona on Tuesday after 18 years at the club. He did not do it because he wanted to, but because he had no other alternative: no one at Barça contacted the player, the last captain of the first team, to offer him a new contract. Although his contract with the Blaugrana club had expired on June 30, his name remained on the list of the first team. The idea of ​​the sports department was to stretch out until the last days of the transfer market in order to analyze the economic margin to register Roberto. Patience had a limit. “Until I made the decision I was nervous, now I am calmer,” the midfielder commented to his close circle. He left, however, without making a noise, faithful to his style, conciliatory and discreet, Sergi Roberto had an emotional farewell ceremony at the Camp Nou.

“I have been lucky. I have shared a dressing room with great idols, who have become friends and with whom we have won many titles and with whom we have lived magical nights,” he stressed. And, rhetorically, he asked: “Who would have told me that I would play 373 games at the club of my life and that I would be the first captain, after taking over from Messi, Busi, Xavi and company?”. Xavi Hernández watched Roberto with his son – wearing Lamine Yamal’s shirt – from the second row of the Auditori 1899 at Camp Nou, next to him were Gerard Piqué and Carles Puyol. No one from the first team was missing. But Xavi’s presence was significant. It was because it was his first public appearance after being dismissed (he had a brief meeting with president Joan Laporta), but also because with his departure Roberto lost protection. The former Barça coach had insisted that the sporting management extend the contract of the number 20 last season. This time, a year later, his guardian was no longer on the bench.

It is paradoxical how Xavi played a role in Roberto’s career. He was seen as one of the great talents from the youth system when Pep Guardiola brought him to Camp Nou. Barcelona’s midfield was led by Xavi, alongside Iniesta and Busquets. It was a bad time to earn a place. He, however, decided to wait. He was still in the youth system when he rejected Arsenal’s offer. And he had already earned a place in the first team when Atlético, Bayern, Milan, Valencia and Tottenham tempted him to leave Barça. “La Masia is the heart of this club. I would tell the youngsters from the youth system to be very patient. My father and I always said that you have to be fired from Barça. If you work hard for opportunities, they will come; and this is the best club in the world. The effort is worth it,” he commented.

But Xavi left and Rakitic appeared. Then, more clubs knocked on his door: City, United, Chelsea and PSG. None of them guaranteed him a place in the starting eleven, nor did Barça. And he decided to remain patient. With Luis Enrique on the bench, he established himself as a right-back. Thanks to his versatility, nothing unusual in his career. He came to play in up to eight positions: he only needed to slip in as a goalkeeper, a number 9 and a left winger. “You touched glory with the 25 titles won and the 373 games played,” Laporta praised him; “as captain, in the last season, you have been very careful and have helped young talents who have the same dream that you had when you arrived.”

His role in the group was key in his last stage at the club. After taking over the silent leadership from Messi, Roberto acted as the glue of the dressing room: a friend of the foreigners (De Jong, Gündogan, Lewandowski, Ter Stegen and Christensen), protector of the youth players (Gavi, Balde, Lamine and Cubarsí) and close to the middle class (Araujo, Pedri, Ferran Torres and Íñigo).

But neither his example as captain, nor his versatility, nor his game, were enough for Barcelona to make an offer. And his patience, in the end, ran out. In the past, there were 19 goals, the most emblematic one being the day of the historic comeback against PSG in 2017, while in the future there are the Premier League, as well as Valencia, Sevilla and Girona.

He left Barça without raising his voice. He did, however, leave an unequivocal message: “I would like to tell the fans that I would have liked to say goodbye on the pitch, but that I will be eternally grateful for your support over these years, where we have lived unforgettable moments. I will always carry you in my heart.”

