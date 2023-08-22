Soccer in Saudi Arabia has gone from being an experiment to a reality. The sheikhs have invested amounts of money never before seen in the world of soccer, at least in terms of salaries, to bring some of the best players on the planet, some even already on the scale of soccer legends, to their league. The objective is more than clear, to promote the consumption of soccer in that nation and in the short term to obtain a world cup.
In fact, the attack by the sheikhs has not come to an end, as several coaches have commented. The market in that country closes until mid-September, which gives them a month to continue closing signings and investing millions. Some players feel more and more tempted to follow the route that Cristiano Ronaldo traced and that Neymar, Benzema, Mahrez and others traveled, and others still evade the temptation and remain in Europe, like Sergi Roberto.
Sport informs that the Barcelona player has received in recent days a huge offer from Saudi Arabia with a salary of 15 million euros per year, much more than what he earns today in the culé team after signing his renewal. Although, the Blaugrana captain has not been even slightly tempted by the offer of the sheikhs, he rejected the proposal and has decided to stay in the club that is his home for at least the year of his contract ahead.
