Barcelona (Al-Ittihad)

Sergi Roberto, the current captain of Barcelona, ​​recalled memories of the 15th anniversary of the historic decision taken by his club on June 17, 2008. After a season in which the Blaugrana did not win any title and ended the season 18 points behind its rival Real Madrid in the Spanish League, there was a need to… Change: The managers at Camp Nou made a bold decision, as they promoted Pep Guardiola from coach of the reserve team to coach of the first team, achieving great successes by winning the historic treble, then completing it with the sextet in 2009.

That year, Sergi Roberto, the current Barcelona captain, was 17 years old and playing in the club’s youth sector. He was watching the team in amazement. “I think it was the best football that had ever been played in the world, in all of history,” he recalled. Moreover, this was achieved with local players. “I think it was very special for everyone, to play this kind of football, to win so many titles, and to do so with a team made up of so many local players.”

By then, Sergi Roberto had made his debut with this all-star team and was able to experience the success up close. He has nothing but praise for the coach and this group of players, saying: “I was lucky enough to play my first match with Pep Guardiola, and then experience many wonderful moments with these players. I would like to point out the teammates I spent the longest time with, from Busquet, Jordi Alba and Messi to Puyol, Pique, Iniesta, Xavi and everyone I was able to play with for a long time. Truly, those were unforgettable years.”

Players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta were excited to work with a character they had grown up admiring and absolutely revered. As Xavi famously said, if Guardiola wanted to become a musician, he would have studied intensively until he achieved that dream. Fortunately for Barcelona, ​​Guardiola’s passion was football and he led the club on an amazing journey.

After a difficult start, in which the rejuvenated side lost 1-0 to Numancia, and drew 1-1 at home to Real Racing Club in the first two rounds, Guardiola’s side began to gel, with the players becoming comfortable and playing increasingly fluidly in a 4-3-3 formation. They became almost unstoppable.

Sergi Roberto is right to highlight the fact that the La Masia academy has contributed a large number of players to Guardiola’s squad. Looking at the starting lineup for the 2008/9 Champions League final, which they beat Manchester United 2-0 in Rome, there were seven La Masia academy graduates in the squad: Victor Valdes, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquet, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi. The other four players are: Sylvinho, Dani Alves, Yaya Toure and Thierry Henry, who each complement the homegrown talent in their own way.

When Barcelona returned to the Champions League final in the 2010/11 season, beating Manchester United again, 3-1 in London, there were also seven La Masia players in the starting line-up. Six of them were present last time, while Pedro started in place of Puyol. This largely local team put on a footballing display at Wembley Stadium, with goals scored by Pedro, David Villa and superstar Lionel Messi, who was playing in the “false nine” position created by Guardiola to get the best out of the Argentine. Barcelona’s performance was so good that Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson could only applaud. “They are the best team we have ever played with,” he said afterwards.

Just like Sergi Roberto, all Barcelona fans who were able to enjoy this golden generation will never forget this super team, nor the many titles achieved by Guardiola’s team between the coach’s arrival in 2008 and his departure in 2012. In total, the Catalan coach won 14 of Out of the 19 tournaments he participated in with the Blaugrana, they are: the Spanish League 2009/2008, 2010/2009 and 2011/2010), the King’s Cup (2009/2008, 2012/2011), the Champions League (2009/2008 and 2011/2010), the Super Cup. European Cup (2009, 2010 and 2011), and Club World Cup (2009 and 2011).

It could even be said that Guardiola’s influence on his team and on the next generation, which included players such as Sergi Roberto, was so great that he helped pave the way for the continued success that followed. When Guardiola’s assistant, the late Tito Vilanova, stepped into the position of coach in the 2012/13 season, the team continued to work like clockwork and won the league title that year with 100 points, and the legacy of confidence in the youth was clearly demonstrated in one of the matches he played against Levante that season. , when all 11 Barcelona players were La Masia graduates.

It was truly a golden generation, a generation that is still fondly remembered in Catalonia after all these years, and a generation that will never be forgotten.