Barça suffered tremendously this Wednesday to beat the bottom team at home. The team led by Xavi Hernández beat Almería in the final stretch in Montjuic in a match that reflected many of the frustrations of the Barça team this season. The culés went ahead on the scoreboard up to three times thanks to a goal from Raphinha and a double from Sergi Roberto, but once again they showed a lack of punch in attack and an alarming fragility in defense.

The champion was prohibited from failing. That was the feeling that was flying over Lluis Companys and what Xavi wanted to convey first the day before and then in the starting eleven. The Barcelona coach left Oriol Romeu, designated, on the bench, despite the absences due to injury of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, and opted for an unprecedented midfield with Sergi Roberto, Gündogan and Fermín López. They had to be the compass in a team in which Balde and Cancelo would be the daggers on the sides and in which Joao Félix, Raphinha and Lewandowski had to be in charge of the goals, a deficit that this season seems to be taking its toll on the Blaugrana.

That was the plan for a Barça team that came out, as it could not be otherwise, launched and with the idea of ​​putting a siege on the rival goal. He did it with a tactical variant. Sergi Roberto and Gündogan formed a double pivot and Cancelo and Balde settled directly in the three-quarter zone, ready to exercise patience. And presumably Almería was going to sink and was going to rely on the counterattack, a prediction that finally came true. The blaugranas began an incessant trickle of arrivals that could bear fruit with a point-blank shot by Sergi Roberto that Maximiano avoided on the line.

Barcelona Iñaki Peña, Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen (Koundé, min. 46), Balde, Sergi Roberto, Fermín (Oriol Romeu, min. 67), Gündogan, Raphinha (Lamine Yamal, min. 76), Lewandowski and Joao Félix (Ferran Torres , min. 46). 3 – 2 Almeria Maximiano, Pozo (Mendes, min. 64), Chumi, Édgar, Montes, Akieme, Baba, Lopy, Arribas, Ramazani (Embarba, min. 77) and Baptistao (Lázaro, min. 77). Goals:

1-0: min. 33, Raphinha. 1-1: min. 41, Leo Baptistao. 2-1: min. 60, Sergi Roberto. 2-2: min. 71, Edgar. 3-2: min. 83, Sergi Roberto.

Referee:

Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (Balearic Committee). He cautioned Pozo, Raphinha, Christensen, Lopy, Baba and Araujo.

Incidents:

Match on matchday 18 in First Division played at the Lluis Companys Stadium before 34,471 spectators. See also Rain damage further delays face-to-face classes at the IES Elcano in Cartagena

It was the best culé chance in a first half hour that tested the patience of Lluis Companys with a very short fuse. The culés dominated, but every gallop of Gaizka Garitano's players generated a murmur and even whistles from the Barça fans. The nerves took over a Barça unable to have control and did not go away even when they took the lead after Raphinha caught a rebound in the area. Not even for those. Almería felt the local anguish, grew and achieved the tie with a ball into space that Baptistao took advantage of to beat Iñaki Peña with a Vaseline and unleash a new storm in the culé parish before the break.

Improvement with changes



After the restart, Xavi wanted to put an end to the problem. The Catalan coach introduced Koundé and Ferran Torres and removed Christensen and Joao Félix, unnoticed. The changes suited his team, which had greater speed in the last few meters and began to put Almería in trouble. Ferran Torres and Lewandowski warned with shots that Maximiano saved and so much was the jug to the fountain that in the end the prize came in a corner kick, which was not such, in which Sergi Roberto anticipated everyone and connected an impossible header until for the Portuguese goalkeeper, hero of the afternoon until that moment.

In another era, Barça would have anesthetized the game, but those were different times. The endless rondos of Busquets, Against Almería it happened again. Iñaki Peña and Araujo collided in an aerial attack and the ball remained dead for Édgar to score at will and leave Lluis Companys in shock. From there, who would have thought, the epic. Barça went all out, accumulated players and Sergi Roberto beat Maximiano in the final moments to unleash an unexpected madness against the bottom team, achieve three fundamental points and park, at least in terms of results, the crisis until next year.