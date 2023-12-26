Barcelona remains within its constant squad renewal, in all lines, because while Xavi and his players seek to get out of the slump at all costs, the board plans the future of the club, especially for the following summer, since this winter of the impression that due to salary margin issues, the culés will not make any other move other than the registration of Vitor Roque as a direct replacement for Gavi after the serious injury to the midfielder.
Once again, in order to register next summer, the club must have losses within the squad, with the goal of reducing salaries and being able to continue with its reconstruction, which is why Deco and the sports area are analyzing the names of the entire squad. to define who has a future and who does not and from now on, the culé board defines two pieces whose cycle in the team must end, they are Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto.
Both veterans end their contract with the club in the summer and neither will receive a renewal offer, not even a downward one from the board. In the case of Marcos, this does not seem to be a problem, since the defender knew he was out and in fact his desire is to leave the team at the end of the season, but Roberto seeks to continue, even though he will once again have to accept a salary reduction, however, it seems that Sergi's wish does not have the slightest option of being fulfilled.
