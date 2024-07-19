🚨🔵🔴 Sergi Roberto and Barça are still expected to part ways this summer.

No agreement in place between Sergi and any other club so far, but exploring options after several approaches.

Sergi, currently free agent — interest from UK as @gbsans reports and also Italy. pic.twitter.com/n7EQ3OFewt

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2024