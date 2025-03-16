Sergi Puyol, the comics cartoonist who tries to tell stories “where nothing happens”

Sergi Puyol (Barcelona, ​​1980) is not a very prolific cartoonist, but each work shows that it is worth waiting for, for its unique and non -transferable author, halfway between the graphic avant -garde and the custom with fantastic gender touches. Love jail (2011) and Strange blood (2019) are two cult comics, of an author who is also one of those responsible for the APA APA publishing house, together with Toni Mascaró, seal under which he has published almost all his works. As if that were not enough, Puyol –What will be this weekend at the GrafFestival of the Independent Comic and the self -edge that is celebrated in Barcelona – is a graphic designer and collaborates with several comic editorials.

His most recent work, The Locuritas de Úrsulaconsists of a collection of short stories that gradually build the mosaic of the life of Úrsula, a woman in her forty years, translator, who tries to become a writer of novels. The little things of everyday life, their deep or banal thoughts, their anxieties and joys: everything is subtlety, a disarming veracity and its fair dose of humor, to build an absolutely human character, with which it is very easy to empathize.

The work, as Puyol explains in conversation with this newspaper, emerged as an idea for social networks: “Initially, I came up with only one strip, which was successful when I uploaded it on Instagram. It was during the confinement, when he dedicated the afternoons to draw, so that this character arose that, in principle, had no name. ” The success and sympathy that Úrsula woke up moved the cartoonist to continue drawing pages, brief stories that continued to go up to Instagram when he had time, now included in the book edition, although he has a majority of unpublished material.





“I thought about him Wilson (2010) by Daniel Clowes [un cómic también estructurado como una sucesión de historias breves]I wanted to do something similar, although in that case the stories do not work separately, ”says Puyol. This format, although it may seem simple initially because of its brevity, for the cartoonist contains a trap: “Have to give an end to each story in the last vignettes, so that everything becomes a meaning, it is more complicated than making ten pages followed by a long story. I have had to think more than a hundred finals. ”

Although they are short stories that can be read independently, the book takes on another meaning if read in order, because it adds layers of nuances to the characters and we know them better. In this, Sergi Puyol looks at Charles Schulz, creator of Snoopy and Carlitos. “Schulz told interviews that his intention was to be based on archetypes for his characters, and I liked that,” says the cartoonist. And it led me to give characters like Ursula’s brother or her friend, Flavia. ”

Although its creator acknowledges that all the characters have something of himself, he has also tried to give them their own character and go beyond their initial approach. “It is that at the same time I read about Schulz, I read interviews with Daniel Clowes, in which he said that he fled from archetypes because real people are much more contradictory, and it seemed to me that it made a lot of sense … I am very influential with these things.”

A generational story

The illusions and thoughts of Úrsula can be the same as its entire generation, one that has not achieved the economic stability of the previous one, which has difficulties in forming families, but that has also been able to place in a slightly less precarious space than the younger generations. “I have not tried to do a generational, but personal work,” says Sergi Puyol. “There are so many works that directly deal with the precariousness that I did not feel the need to talk about it explicitly in the book.” However, certain things are inevitably filtered, and Puyol acknowledges that it is not easy to avoid it: “My goal, from Love jailis to make comics where nothing happens, but I think I never get it, and in The Locuritas de Úrsula neither”.

Úrsula does not seem to pass economic penalties, but neither can great whims be allowed; As an autonomous worker, she is always subject to uncertainty. “Ursula has a certain stability, but because she lives alone … we don’t know if the floor is yours, if she earns a lot of money … although there is no vignette where she complains that she does not reach the end of the month,” explains the author, which, to some extent, was inspired by her own life to shape the one of Úrsula, to which she recognizes that she sees “as an alter ego, although there is also a certain distance, because she is a woman.” “There is also an obvious parallelism: I try to be a comics cartoonist while graphic designer work, and Úrsula tries to be a writer while working as a translator,” says Puyol.

The future of Úrsula

Another issue that surely surprises readers of The Locuritas de Úrsula It does not contain frames on sentimental relationships: there are no dating or movements with ex -partners. “I thought about including something about this, but, as I already dealt with many issues, it seemed to me that it did not fit,” confesses the author, who also points out that, in any case, he does not imagine something “superhoteronormative”, because his environment is not. However, it does not rule out treating it in the future, since its intention is to continue working with the character.

“I have ideas to continue making Úrsula stories, depending on how the first book works,” he explains. Puyol will also continue to spread on Instagram some pages of the comic, to support its sales. “It is important that the book is sold to continue doing things. But it is not that social networks flipe me: they are very ungrateful. Sometimes things do not work and you don’t know why, and it is also very easy to blame the algorithm: it is just like you just liked. But actually it gives me a little the same, ”he reflects.





Of course, the continuity of this work will also depend on the available time of its author, which acknowledges that it has not published more comics in these years due to lack of time and excess work. “I have a mogollón of ideas, but that’s easy: the difficult thing is to develop them for years. My job is like that, sometimes you have peaks that do not leave time at all. In fact, the first two years I was working on The Locuritas de Úrsula I hardly advanced, because I had a time of working until weekends, ”he acknowledges.

And it is that the life of the autonomous worker is always complicated, although Puyol explains how he tries to set limits: “I try to make some schedules with which I do not suffer much, I leave time to do sports every day, I will eat at my mother’s house, although I have then to work until nine o’clock at night… I try to avoid having the feeling of not having done anything else throughout a day to work”.