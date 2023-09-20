The winger born in ’93, who also boasts two-year experience at Lyon, with whose shirt he also played in the Champions League and the Europa League, was in fact the protagonist of a dramatic personal story in an interview granted to ‘Movistar Plus+’ , in which the player revealed that he had lived in a real tunnel that recurred on several occasions, starting from adolescence.

“At 13 I had trouble leaving the house – revealed Sergi – It was hard, I cried every day. But if you want to get to play in La Liga and you are away from home you have to make sacrifices“.

Precisely this thought and the strong motivation to succeed in football allowed Darder to overcome the first difficult moment. However, the “dark evil” recurred late in his career, to be precise during the season that ended with Espanyol’s first relegation, in 2020. Darder did not want to use the word depression: “Those are big words, but I certainly had a difficult time. I stayed locked in my room all day, I didn’t want to talk to anyone or even see my wife and children“. See also Alfredo Tena attacks Néstor Araujo for his level at Club América

It was inevitable that such a malaise would have repercussions on the profession, just as it was inevitable to resort to external help: “I played very badly, because I wasn’t able to be even 50% myself. Head and legs didn’t turn. It was a bad season on a personal and team level, but luckily with the help of psychologists I managed to get out of it“.

However, thanks also to his own willpower and the help of his family, Sergi managed to once again defeat the pain of living and today, thanks also to the trust immediately placed in him by the Mallorca coach, the Mexican Javier Aguirre, who passed it doesn’t seem scary anymore:

“Now I enjoy football again” concluded Sergi, under contract with the Balearic club until June 2028.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day. See also F1 | Chronicle of a penalty: how Alonso returned to the podium

September 20, 2023 (modified September 20, 2023 | 3:29 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Sergi #Darder #recounts #drama #depression #rebirth