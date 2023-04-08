The first time that chef Sergi Arola (55 years old, Barcelona) visited Santiago de Chile, it was after a misunderstanding. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the chef received a job offer from the investment fund that owns the Ritz Carlton Hotel. They asked him if he could be in Santiago on Monday to discuss the project. Ferran Adrià’s disciple did not object, but when he received the ticket he was surprised. It was not a one hour and 15 minute flight to Santiago de Compostela, but a 13 hour and 25 minute flight to the Chilean capital. He packed anyway. After several trips for work, he settled permanently in the South American country in 2021 and now dreams of “disappearing” in some corner of the central-south zone when he retires.

The Catalan arrives on a motorcycle to meet in a cafeteria located in the mountains of Lo Barnechea, one of the richest municipalities in Chile. He wears black boots, military green pants, and a jean jacket. The appointment is early because he will soon go to the coast with his wife, the Chilean nurse Francisca Laree. It’s the couple’s first getaway in six months. Work commitments prevented them from leaving the city during the southern summer. The ride is to Matanzas, a beach 160 kilometers south of Santiago. Arola admits that he misses the Mediterranean Sea. He also misses pre-Olympic Barcelona (1992). “It had fewer marketing campaigns, but it was real.” And he adds: “We were more politically incorrect than now. It was more fun.”

More information

That rebellion was the same that at the end of the eighties prompted him and a group of chefs to cook over high heat the movement that revolutionized Spanish gastronomy. “We wanted to go against the system. Then it happens as always. The anti-system ends up becoming the nomenclature. We established a kind of dictatorship of creativity ”, he maintains. People continue to talk about that avant-garde group with Quique Dacosta and Andoni Luis Aduriz. “I think there’s a point where if you don’t think you’re up to it, you step back, and enjoy the success of your friends,” he says.

The creator of the restaurants La Broche and Sergi Arola Restaurante —with which he achieved two Michelin stars— managed up to 14 establishments in different countries and was forced to reinvent himself after the 2008 crisis, which seriously affected him. He still has an outstanding debt of 985,156 euros, according to the list of defaulters from the Treasury for 2022. He does not avoid the matter, but shows his discomfort: “It is an issue that is in the hands of lawyers, there is a legal process and it is advancing. I am 55 years old and I have nothing material. After having been everything that I was, realizing many things that I did and that don’t recognize me, I think: why did I do them?

The end of a period of success came in 2016, when Arola closed the doors of the gastronomic restaurant and the SOT vermouth bar, located on the ground floor of the premises, on the exclusive Zurbano street in Madrid. It was the moment in which he also announced his professional break with Sara Fort, his “partner in fatigues” for two decades —as he recognized it at the time—: since the opening of La Broche, at the Hotel Miguel Ángel in Madrid, and from whom he had divorced four years earlier. Despite the separation, they had maintained several businesses in common. The last few years were not exempt from problems with different administrations, which made him go through “very bad times”, the chef stated in the statement, to the company FORTAROLA SL

Sergi Arola, with one of his most renowned dishes, patatas bravas. sofia yanjari

The economic situation forced Arola, accustomed to reinventing tapas, to reinvent himself. From his former professional facet, he only retains the advice of the local LAB by Sergi Arola in the resort Penha Longa, in Sintra, Portugal. “There is a part of my life that I have already lived, I have had a great time, but I have no intention of living in the dictatorship of Michelin stars, of gastronomic congresses. I am super grateful, but today it does not fill me up ”, she assures. His main satisfaction is found at Lola Tapas Bar by Arola, a restaurant he runs located in the Monticello casino, 57 kilometers south of Santiago.

“I had always tried to modernize tapas and I said to myself: ‘Instead of modernizing them, why don’t you do the traditional ones well?’” he recalls. That’s what Lola is all about. A place with stools and high tables where they serve portions of traditional patatas bravas —not their iconic cylinder-shaped fillings—, pieces of tortilla and sausages imported from Spain. All while pop rock songs play in the background. Arola tried to replicate the tapas bar that she went to with her kid’s friends in the “Barcelona scoundrel”. The one that can be found both in Zaragoza and Vigo, but located in the Chilean municipality of Mostazal.

Due to the Spanish vocation of the restaurant, the chef has not introduced Chilean preparations, as he has done in the LAB by Sergi Arola, where they offer dishes made with merquén (a typical spicy and smoked dressing), a garnish of choclo cake (corn ), and valdiviano (a spoon stew). The reason is that Arola is a connoisseur of local gastronomy. Among the various Chilean television programs in which he has participated in the last five years, there is one that has especially opened the doors to Creole food: The menu of the day. It has more than 100 episodes entering the countryside, the mountains, the coves or the highlands and testing recipes.

“Chile has one thing that is incredible —I say it in a positive way—, and that is that there are some things that remind me of Spain before the European Economic Community,” says Arola. “When you go through a small town in Soria, in empty Spain, in Chile it is not empty. They are productive towns, of farmers, ranchers, artisanal fishermen, it is very real ”, she adds. As a professional cook, it stands out to see practices that disappeared when he was 10 years old, he says, such as going to the milkmaid or accompanying an artisanal fisherman to catch locos —molluscs from that area— and eating them.

The diversity of products due to the enormous geographical extension of the South American country have convinced him that the wickers exist to weave the same basket that he did in Spain with its gastronomy. It only remains to “believe the story a little”. When Arola talks about Chile, he includes himself quite naturally: “our”, “we have”, “us”. The welcoming treatment and how comfortable he feels in the capital, with his wife and friends, have made him feel like his own and have no intention of abandoning him. For the Catalan, he says, it is the country that has “given him a future”.