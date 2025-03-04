After Betis’s victory against one of LaLiga’s powers, Real Madrid, 2-1 thanks to the goals of Isco and Cardosomuch of the praise went to them, In addition to Antony and the Canterano Jesús Rodríguezwho … caused another decisive penalty for triumph. But where is it Sergi Altimira?

The 23 -year -old Catalan midfielder was key in the important meeting of LaLiga’s 26th day against meringues, although since Bosura and constant work In the machine room. Its growth has been exponential this course with Pellegrini. And the club already studies even its renewal As a prize.

Without making a lot of noise, such as its unconditional delivery in the field, arrived in Heliopolis in 2023, after passing through the Getafe, where it barely gave him time to play 794 minutes distributed in 17 games, 9 as headline. Betis took the cat to the water of that ‘discovery’ of Bordalás. During this campaign at the Verdiblanco club, it can be said that Sergi has consecrated himself in the team.

Required by external factors, such as the injuries of Carvalho and Roca, has been able to play a key role as “Protector” of Cardoso in the confrontation against Madrid and in the rest of the season. With a 95% precision in the passes (40 of 42), he created a goal occasion, retained the ball and won 7 of 14 duels before the Ancelotti box. At the defensive level, he was impeccable, recovering three balls.

The Chilean coach, Manuel Pellegrini, is very satisfied with the player’s progress. Signed for 1.5 million euros, Altimira is located on the radar of several English league clubs. At the moment, Betis will improve his contract.