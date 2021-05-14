The Konstantin Khabensky Charitable Foundation raised 40 million rubles for paintings and woodwork by Sergei Shoigu. About this agency RIA News reported in the press service of the organization.

The funds raised during the charity auction on May 14 will go to targeted assistance to the wards of the foundation. Part of the money will also be directed to the development of rehabilitation centers and advanced training of doctors.

Shoigu personally took the initiative to hold the auction, providing him with his handicrafts.