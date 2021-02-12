The leader of the Leningrad group and the general producer of RTVi Sergey Shnurov supported the law banning swearing in social networks. The singer shared his opinion on the air of the program “60 minutes” on the TV channel “Russia-1”, according to “Vesti”.

“I am in favor, because the prohibitions that are unrealistic to fulfill play to discredit the bestial seriousness of the authorities,” the musician explained his position regarding the new law. He stressed that not a single representative of the authorities had managed to remove the mat from use throughout the history of its existence. Rocker also challenged modern lawmakers.

“Children can be forbidden, but these bans do not work. If the society is tongue-tied, the question is not in mate, but in the culture of speech, ”the singer said. In his opinion, such processes are not regulated by the authorities, but are issues of public consciousness and education.

On February 1, 2021, a law came into force in Russia, which obliges social networks to find and block posts with illegal content. Publications with obscenities also fall under the ban.