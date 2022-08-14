The advantages of Moscow listed in an interview “Moskvich Mag” famous Russian singer and actor Sergey Lazarev.

“I can say with full confidence that Moscow is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. I have no doubt that tourists are always in a pleasant shock from the capital: we have delicious food in restaurants, amazing museums and architecture. And our city never sleeps – you can find anything 24/7, ”said the artist.

The only thing Lazarev would like to change in Moscow is the climate. “I want a little more sunny days a year,” he admitted.

According to the singer, anyone who was born in the capital or moved here can consider himself a Muscovite, “loves the city with all his heart and makes it better with his work or business.”

