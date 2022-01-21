Lavrov said, during a press conference that followed his meeting with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, that Russia “needs security guarantees from Washington.”

He indicated that more discussions will be held with America next week, adding, “Russia is waiting for an American response to its demands.”

He continued, “We are studying the documents that I received from Blinken, and we have agreed that next week they will respond in writing to all the suggestions that we have made.”

He explained: “The West does not abide by its commitments, and the position of NATO has not changed over the past years.”

Lavrov stressed once again that his country “has never threatened the people of Ukraine… We also stressed that we do not intend to attack or invade this country.”

And he added, “We know that NATO wants to establish a training base in Ukraine…but it is necessary to act rationally, and feelings must be preserved.”

Lavrov and Blinken met today, Friday, in Geneva, with the aim of defusing the Ukrainian crisis.

The West fears the possibility of Russia invading its neighbor Ukraine, which Moscow denies. But it says it may take unspecified military action if a list of demands, including a NATO pledge not to accept Ukraine’s membership, are not met.