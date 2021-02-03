One of the founders of Google, the American Sergey Brin, opened a “family office”, an office in charge of managing your wealth, according to official documents, following in the footsteps of several billionaires.

Sergey Brin’s management office, who has a fortune estimated at $ 86.5 billion, which is equivalent to the world’s ninth, was registered in Singapore at the end of 2020, according to official documents cited by the financial agency Bloomberg.

Many billionaires, like British businessman James Dyson, recently settled in this Southeast Asian city-state to manage their fortune and assets.

Singapore attracts them for its low taxation, political stability and the possibility of obtaining resident status.

Singapore, 5.7 million inhabitants, has registered about 200 “family offices” that administer about 20,000 million dollars. Photo: EFE

In recent years, Singapore appears to have taken advantage of the political uncertainty in Hong Kong, Asia’s great financial center. In fact, Google’s Asian headquarters is also located in that city-state.

Your career at Google

Sergey Brin, 47, and Larry Page founded the search engine Google in 1998, which quickly became one of the most powerful companies in the world. In 2019, both left their roles at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, that includes the search engine and the rest of the company’s businesses.

In any case, both remain shareholders, directors and members of the board of directors of the company, which is now run by the Indian Sundar pichai, current CEO.

Sergey Brin and Larry Page remain shareholders of the company. Photo: AFP

“If the company were one person, it would be a 21-year-old young adult and it would be time to leave the nest. While it has been a great privilege to be deeply involved in day-to-day management for so long, we believe it is time to take on the role. From proud parents: Offer advice and love, but don’t nag on a daily basis! “Page and Brin explained at the time in an open letter.

“We have never been one of those who hold on to management positions if we think there is a better way to run the company,” said the co-founders, who had already handed over the reins of Google between 2001 and 2011 to Eric Schmidt.

“Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and two presidents. From now on Sundar will be CEO of Google and Alphabet,” they added in their letter.

With information from AFP.