Real Madrid will move seriously in the next summer market, the objective of the club, which is always in constant renewal, is to bring at least one new piece to its midfield, even if, as the days go by, it represents being the generational replacement or Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, which is why the Merengue team have a list of important names to be able to meet this goal.
The favorite for this is who we all know, the English Jude Bellingham, however, the Merengue team is very clear that it will not be an easy signing, since its price is high and the competitors are world elite, thus, they have placed Enzo Fernández as an alternative to the Borussia Dortmund footballer and as if that were not enough, in the most recent hours, one of the stars of Serie A, who years ago was the goal of the meringues, has been offered to the club, Milinkovic Savic.
According to information from Sport, the representative of the Serbian player who is currently playing in the World Cup, has put the signing of his client on the table of Florentino Pérez, stating that the footballer will be transferable in the summer since his contract ends in 2024 and has no intention of renewing, a situation that leads Lazio to sell to the containment and also lower its price. Savic continues to be an important player in Italian football and at least today he only has one suitor on the table, Juventus, waiting for what Real Madrid decides.
