After Marcelo Brozovic another Serie A big is about to choose Saudi Arabia: he is Sergei Milinkovic-Savic. In fact, with a surprise blitz, the Saudi Al-Hilal club is very close to closing the deal with Lazio for an amount exceeding 40 million euros. Precisely the quotation set by the president Claudio Lotito for his ‘jewel’. The Sergeant, whose contract expires next year, will receive a super signing of 20 million euros net per season.

In short, the classic offer that cannot be refused for both club and player and which will deprive Serie A of one of its most representative players. “They told me that the offer is there and it’s worth a lot for the player and less for the club. The player has asked to leave since he has been at Lazio for 8 years. It’s not a relationship problem with the company, it’s a mental problem. It wasn’t a money problem with us, he wanted a change of scenery – highlighted the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito to the microphones of Tag24.it – We were willing to renew the contract and increase it. I have a good relationship with him, but ultimately the player decides what he wants to do with life. He called me begging me to let him go.”

Milinkovic is perhaps back from one of his best seasons closed with 9 goals and 8 assists that dragged Lazio into the Champions League. At nearly 29, however, after 8 years in biancoceleste and with a salary of just over 3 million per season, the midfielder had already decided to leave, refusing all of Lotito’s renewal offers. The club that seemed to be the favorite to snatch Milinkovic from Lazio seemed to be Juventus, given that the Juventus coach max Allegri has always been a great admirer of the Serbian midfielder. So in case of assignment of Paul Pogba, Juve was ready to sink for Milinkovic by offering Lazio a robust balance of over 20 million plus the bookings of Nicolò Rovella and Luca Pellegrini. And instead in the end Lotito managed not to reinforce a direct rival, also obtaining an unexpected amount to be able to reinvest in the market, because it is clear that having lost Milinkovic, coach Maurizio Sarri is waiting for a replacement worthy of the Champions League.

The ‘raid’ of Saudi Arabian clubs in Serie A may not have ended here, because just in the hours before the Al-Hilal blitz for Milinkovic from France, rumors also rebounded of an interest in Pogba. “Not today, who knows tomorrow…”, replied the Juve midfielder in a sibylline way to a question about his future, in the wake of the choices made by his two former national team-mates Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kantè. “But at Ittihad or Al-Ahly ? I don’t know”, Pogba laughs again in a video that has already made the rounds on social media.

The Frenchman was intercepted during a real raid over the weekend a Jeddahwhere according to the French media the very club where Benzema and Kante will play would have visited the Al-Ittihad facilities. Pogba would have been offered a pharaonic contract worth 100 million euros over 3 years plus bonuses, but at the moment the player is hesitating and would like to try to play his cards at Juventus. Then in the morning Pogba returned to Turin to begin preparation with Juventus in view of next season. Confirming his ‘desire for Juve’ is also a post on Instagram in which the phrase “the art of winning can also be learned from defeats” appears on the calendar marking today’s date (the day of the Juventus rally). The Juventus number 10’s desire for redemption is out of the question and given Milinkovic’s departure towards Arabia, at this point it seems unlikely that Juve will be able to deprive themselves of him, also because the identified alternative is in fact already vanishing. In the meantime, Aurelio De Laurentiis, on the occasion of the presentation of the shirts for next season, took stock of the situation on the future of Victor Osimhen. “Whether he’ll wear this shirt? Absolutely! If a more than indecent offer then arrives, then we’ll deal with it”, specified the Napoli president, trying to ‘flush out’ PSG. “The only one who could take him home is Paris Saint-Germain – he later added to Sport Mediaset – if Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to come up with a couple of hundred … we wait and then evaluate”.

At the moment, however, the French are pressing for Kolo Muani, star of Eintracht Frankfurt which in Germany are valued at 100 million. In the meantime, Fiorentina insists on Fabiano Parisi from Empoli, who continues to ask for 15 million against an offer from the Viola that stops at 12. “There are requests and negotiations underway, but we don’t need to sell to all costs”, explained the sporting director of the Tuscans Pietro Accardi. On the other hand, the Azzurri closed an incoming transaction, formalizing the arrival from Milan “on a temporary basis with the right of option and counter-option” of Daniel Maldini, last year at La Spezia.