Russian stylist and showman Sergei Zverev found himself on the brink of poverty due to the lack of touring amid coronavirus restrictions. This was told by one of the stylist’s friends, his words are quoted by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

According to a friend of Zverev, a difficult period has come in the showman’s life. Due to the pandemic, the stylist had to abandon the tour, in addition, the chain of salons belonging to him remained closed for a long time due to current restrictions. As a result, Zverev’s business suffered serious damage, which he has not yet been able to compensate.

“Sergei is strong, proud and will never ask for help from colleagues, but his situation is dire. He is depressed, the last time I visited him, he had nothing to buy groceries, ”the source said, adding that the stylist also has to appear at social events in old outfits.

In January, Zverev announced his decision to run for the State Duma from the Republic of Buryatia. In his opinion, celebrities need to work in the lower house of parliament, since the current deputies have no media presence and “it is very difficult for them to achieve something.”