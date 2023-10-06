Stylist Sergei Zverev said that he was disappointed in Paris because of bedbugs and rats

Stylist and showman Sergei Zverev said that he has long been disappointed with Paris because of the abundance of rats on the streets, and the invasion of bedbugs has discouraged him from coming to the city again. His words transmits NEWS.ru

“It’s good that the guests of Fashion Week saw and experienced it all. Maybe now, when the stars and celebrities who visited Paris start talking about it, local authorities will start doing something about rats, bedbugs, cockroaches, and other insects,” Zverev said.

The invasion of bed bugs in Paris became known at the height of Haute Couture Week, which took place in the French capital from September 25 to October 3. Officials cite the high cost of treating city residents’ apartments from insects as one of the reasons for what happened.

Insects were even spotted at the city’s main airport. Later it became known that Belgians began to order sanitation of their homes more often due to fears of an invasion of bed bugs from neighboring France.