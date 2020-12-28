Sergei Zhigunov fell ill with coronavirus and is in the Yalta covid hospital deployed at the Livadia hospital.

According to the actor, who is quoted by RIA Novosti, his state of health is “difficult to describe.”

Earlier it was reported that Alisa Freundlich, hospitalized with coronavirus, is in intensive care. The actress receives intensive therapy under the constant supervision of doctors. Her condition is stable.

It also became known that the artistic director of the Yeralash newsreel Boris Grachevsky was hospitalized in one of the Moscow clinics, before that he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at home.