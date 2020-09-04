Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, during a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus. Reported by RIA News…

“In order to give tone to my colleagues, to be sure myself that we have opened a window of opportunity in this situation, that we really have a good domestic vaccine in Russia, I made a decision vaccinate, colleagues from the institute allowed me to do this, and I went through, as they say, almost half of the entire big stage, ”Sobyanin said, stressing that he feels fine after vaccination.

Earlier, in August, the mayor of the capital said that the problem with the coronavirus will remain in the city until the start of mass vaccinations. He noted that this is still a long way off, explaining that despite the completed registration of the drug, it will undergo further research. At the same time, Sobyanin called on all Muscovites to get vaccinated when it is already possible.

