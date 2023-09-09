The current mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin reported on his blog that he voted electronically in the Moscow mayoral elections.

“I voted in the mayoral elections. I did it electronically, like most Muscovites,” he wrote.

Sobyanin recalled that thanks to the electronic voter list, for the first time it is possible to vote not only at the place of registration, but also remotely. However, polling stations are also open and are waiting for all citizens who want to make a choice.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev took part in the elections.