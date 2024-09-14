Sergei Shoigu met with Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu met with the Chairman of the DPRK Kim Jong-un. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Security Council.

The meeting took place in Pyongyang, where Shoigu arrived on September 13. It is noted that the talks “took place in an exceptionally trusting, friendly atmosphere.” “As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” the statement says.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) clarified that during the conversation, Shoigu and Kim discussed strengthening cooperation to protect the security and interests of both countries. It is noted that the parties came to a “common satisfactory opinion” on the issues raised.

At the end of the Russian delegation’s visit, Kim Jong-un asked to convey his greetings to Vladimir Putin. He wished the president good health and success in his work, and the Russian people victory and prosperity, happiness and well-being.

Russia and DPRK intensify contacts

In June, the Russian leader visited Pyongyang. Together with the head of the DPRK, they signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries. According to the document, Russia and North Korea agreed to immediately provide mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of them. In the event of such a threat, the parties will agree on measures to coordinate their positions and ensure cooperation in eliminating it.

In July of this year, Kim Jong-un received a Russian military delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko. Before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea. DPRK leader Kim Jong-un personally met the guest in Pyongyang. On the way to the motorcade, the leaders of the countries stopped and talked animatedly with each other for several minutes.

Later, a delegation from the DPRK Ministry of Energy went to Russia on a visit. The officials took part in the fifth meeting of the joint Russian-Korean working group on cooperation in the field of electric power within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Moscow and Pyongyang improve relations with gifts

During his June visit, the Russian president presented the North Korean leader with a portrait of his grandfather Kim Il Sung and a writing set with Palekh painting. In return, he received his own portrait and bust. Kim also presented Putin with two hunting dogs of the rare Pungsan breed, which was bred from North Korean wolves and is almost unknown outside the country.

On August 31, Putin presented Kim Jong-un with a herd of horses. 24 Orlov trotters, which the DPRK leader loves, arrived in the country through the Khasan railway checkpoint in Primorye. This was not the first gift of this kind – 30 horses were already brought to Pyongyang in the fall of 2022.

Also, since the beginning of the year, Kim received two cars of the premium Russian brand Aurus as a gift from Putin.