The Kremlin’s deputy chief cabinet officer, Sergei Kiriyenko, in charge of internal affairs and, as emerges from an analysis by Carnegie Russia, one of the officials with greater access to President Putin at the moment thanks to his role in the effort to formalize the propaganda in higher education, with courses such as “Foundations of the Russian State” or “Russian Ideology”.

The technocrat Kiriyenko, former prime minister with Boris Yeltsin at the end of the 1990s, has concentrated for a month, according to Putin’s indications in his speech on the state of the nation, on the education sector and on the key role of teachers, removing him from the councilor of the Kremlin Andrei Fursenko. Kiriyenko, who has now therefore taken on the task of teaching teachers, has also long supported the NGO “Russia, a country of opportunity”, which organizes courses and competitions at the crossroads between education and recruitment. With another non-governmental organization that survived the USSR “Znanie”, Kiriyenko began to organize conferences and the development of the course “Russian Ideology”.

The technocrat also succeeded in taking control of the Internet away from Aleksei Gromov and in promoting cultural initiatives in support of the Kremlin starting with the “Za Rossiyu” concerts (for Russia) with a budget of 100 million rubles.