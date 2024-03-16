Actor, People's Artist of the Russian Federation Sergei Bezrukov voted in the Russian presidential elections at school No. 11 in Irkutsk, where pianist Denis Matsuev studied. An Izvestia correspondent reported this on Saturday, March 16.

As Bezrukov noted, his wife, Anna Matison, is also from Irkutsk.

“That’s why my children are half Siberian. For them, this is already their hometown. <...> Elections are important. We must be strong, because, unfortunately, the West respects only strength and nothing more. Nothing more. If we are strong, everything will be fine,” the artist commented.

Bezrukov came to Irkutsk for the Big Children's Festival, within the framework of which a special program “ECHO BDF – Angara Region” will take place. It is planned that the actor will play a role in a musical fairy tale.

Earlier that day, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, voted in the Russian presidential election at a polling station in the Moscow region.

As of 9:00 Moscow time, turnout in the Russian presidential elections was 36.55%.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in the elections: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.