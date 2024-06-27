Sergei Berezin, who had a long NHL career, has died at the age of 52.

Seven a Russian forward who played in the NHL Sergei Berezin has died at the age of 52, tells NHL.com website. No cause of death was given.

Berezin, who grew up in Voskresensk near Moscow, represented the Soviet Union at the World Youth Championships in 1991. As an adult, he later played for Russia in the 1994 Winter Olympic tournament in Lillehammer and the 1996 World Cup.

In 1994, Toronto booked the talented forward, and two years later, Berezin joined the ranks of the Maple Leafs. He played in Toronto for five seasons, and was Alpo Suhonen in coaching.

“Berezin was a highly skilled, fast skater and had a good shot,” Suhonen recalls of the Russian’s qualities.

Toronto was the right place for Berezin because the head coach Pat Quinn and Suhonen, who acted as his assistant, did not consider the size of the player to be the primary criterion.

“Berezin suffered from his small size in the NHL, but he was respected here,” says Suhonen.

Sergei Berezin in April 1999.

In the 1990s, Russian players’ English skills were often weak, and they could not always get involved in local affairs.

“Berezin was isolated in Toronto, and he didn’t have much to do with others in his free time, but he was a polite and smart guy,” says Suhonen.

Alpo Suhonen in front of the Toronto Maple Leaf Garden in September 1999.

Berezin played 502 regular season games in his NHL career with Toronto, Phoenix, Montreal, Chicago and Washington. In addition, he accumulated 52 playoff matches, in which he scored 30 power points (13+17).

In the last season of his career, 2003–2004, Berezin played for Moscow’s TsSKA.

After his playing career, Berezin settled in Florida.