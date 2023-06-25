Sergeant Rex: the true story that inspired the film on Canale 5

This evening, Sunday 25 June 2023, the film Sergeant Rex will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.25. Many do not know that the film is based on a true story which then became a film in 2017. But what is the true story? Let’s find out together what he’s talking about.

The true story from which the film is based

Sergeant Rex really exists and is a big dog who has risked his life several times to save others. Taking care of him is Megan Leavey, a young US Marine corporal sent to Iraq with her four-legged companion. Rex is a bomb sniper dog and together they have accomplished over 100 missions saving lives. Over the years they have learned to rely on each other, moving from Fallujah in 2005 to Ramadi in 2006. Here, however, they were injured following an explosion. Megan had to take her leave, while Rex risked being suppressed because, according to the military vet, Rex is not a dog like any other, he is a warrior, and for this reason he cannot be adopted. But Megan didn’t give up. Her bond with the German Shepherd has always been very strong, so she fought to keep him. Following that explosion, the dog suffered facial paralysis and Megan chose to adopt him, launching a petition. It took years for Megan to achieve her goal. In 2012, Senator Chuck Schumer supported her cause. Rex, however, died in December of that year.

