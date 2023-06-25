Sergeant Rex: plot, true story, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, Sunday 25 June 2023, Sergente Rex, a 2017 film directed by Megan Leavy, will be broadcast on Canale 5 from 21.25. The one narrated is a true story that tells of Megan and the dog Rex. Below we see what the plot is and who is in the cast.

Plot

The story follows Megan Leavy, a young marine in the bomb squad who leaves for the front and reaches Iraq in the company of a trusted right-hand man. She could only want Rex, a bomb-proof dog with whom she has a very strong bond, with her. The German Shepherd has been trained to take on the battlefield with Megan. And it is thanks to her support that the young marine was able to complete over 100 missions in the most hostile territories, saving many human lives. One day, Megan and Rex get involved in a fight and are injured in an explosion. Megan is forced to leave, while Rex is in danger of being euthanized. Back to civilian life, the former marine is willing to do anything to find Rex and keep him with her, saving him from death.

Sergeant Rex: the cast of the film

Now that we have analyzed the plot, let’s see who is part of the cast of the film Sergeant Rex. To play the courageous Megan is Kate Mara. Tom Felton also appears in the cast, best known to film audiences for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga. Another indispensable actor in the film is Ramon Rodriguez.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sergeant Rex on live TV and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film is aired on Sunday 25 June 2023 in prime time on Canale 5. To follow the live it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control or 105 on Sky. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Play.