The deputy commander of the automobile platoon of the communications company, Sergeant Serhiy Chetin, was responsible for moving the command post vehicle to the position when the column of the battalion tactical group (BTGr) came under massive mortar fire from Ukrainian nationalists. On Thursday, November 17, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

Chetin, having assessed the situation, realized that without communication it would not be possible to call for reinforcements and transmit data on the positions of the militants. Then, under enemy fire, he took out communications equipment from under fire and hid in a forest. In a safe place, Sergeant Cetin betrayed to the higher headquarters information about the attack and the coordinates of the positions of the nationalists who attacked the column.

As a result of Chetin’s actions, an artillery strike was inflicted on the positions of the militants, which allowed the Russian military convoy to continue moving and arrive in a given area.

A group of servicemen under the command of Sergeant Valery Sibirsky, who was awarded for performing combat missions, were performing tasks to ensure the security of the unit’s location when they discovered a heavily armed group of Ukrainian nationalists in a forest belt. They were preparing an attack.

Despite the numerical superiority of the enemy, the Siberians with a group gave battle to the enemy. The sergeant competently built a firing system, taking into account the characteristics of the terrain and determined the sectors of fire. Having destroyed the enemy’s firing points with a sudden heavy fire, the Russian military personnel defeated the neo-Nazi group. Thus, the security of the location of Russian units was ensured.

Corporal Yaroslav Cherevanev, during the offensive of the assault group of Russian troops, carried out tasks to liberate one of the settlements from Ukrainian nationalists. At the forefront, he corrected artillery fire in the vicinity of an enemy-held settlement.

Accurate and promptly transmitted by the corporal Cherevanev, the coordinates of the enemy’s military equipment in the defensive lines of the nationalists, allowed the Russian military to dislodge the enemy from their fixed positions and liberate the settlement.

On the eve of November 16, the Ministry of Defense told how, during the fighting near one of the settlements, according to the intelligence received, Corporal Jamak Khamurzaev accurately aimed a mortar and struck at the positions of nationalists with aimed fire. As a result, the enemy’s dugout was destroyed, as well as an ammunition depot.

Russia continues the special operation launched on February 24 to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

