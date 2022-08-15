On August 15, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military of Russia and Donbass, who, risking their lives, successfully carry out their tasks during a special operation to protect the civilian population of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

The service of the artilleryman of the second army corps of the People’s Militia (NM) of the LPR, Alexander Rezhiglo, began in 2014, when he and his sworn brothers were forced to defend their native land from Ukrainian nationalists. He had to learn to fight right on the front line, since there was no other way to master military equipment.

Now the howitzer crew under his leadership acts as a single organism and effectively solves fire missions of destroying enemy equipment, fortified areas and long-term firing points of the enemy, as well as sending propaganda shells with instructions on how to properly surrender to Ukrainian soldiers. During one of the battles, the gunners managed to hit one of the militant tanks, hitting it right in the hatch.

Before going to the NM LPR, Rezhiglo and his comrades worked as miners. If their mines are restored, they are ready to return to civilian life, but until the Donbass is completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, they intend to fight on.

Sergeant Anatoly Amazgaev, together with his squad, defended an important strategic object and a nearby bridge from militants. The nationalists tried six times to attack the object using artillery and drones, which were repelled by Amazgaev’s unit. During the battle, Amazgaev was able to personally destroy up to five radicals, as well as knock out an enemy KrAZ truck. The competent and skillful leadership of Sergeant Amazgaev made it possible to keep a strategically important object under the control of the Russian army

Senior Sergeant Kazbek Digoev, together with his calculation of self-propelled artillery guns (ACS), performed tasks of fire support for colleagues. Despite heavy enemy fire from mortars and artillery, Dzagoev’s crew was able to destroy a platoon of nationalists and three infantry fighting vehicles, which is why the militants retreated. The courage, courage and bravery of the crew of senior sergeant Digoev allowed the Russian military to take advantageous frontiers for further cleansing from the nationalists of the settlement they occupied.

On August 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the feat of Sergeant Alexei Terekhov, who led his comrades out from under enemy fire. He took his seriously wounded colleagues to a safe place, gave them first aid, then forced the enemy to retreat and continued to help his comrades until the arrival of doctors. The actions of Alexei Terekhov saved his colleagues’ lives.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

