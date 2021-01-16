While we are struggling to see the end of the health crisis, Serge Hefez, head of the child and adolescent psychiatry department at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital (Paris), signed on December 3 – with psychiatrists Marie Rose Moro, Rachel Bocher, Marion Leboyer and the philosopher and psychoanalyst Cynthia Fleury (who writes a column every Friday in L’Humanité) – an appeal to the government to avoid what they call “the third wave of psychiatry” of Covid-19. He explains to us why we must act, and quickly, in favor of the mental health of the French.

What are the alarming indicators?

Serge Hefez 15 million French people are in depression. 13 million have suicidal thoughts. A wave of magnitude is crossing France. It is not a question of depression, anxiety, anguish, anger or astonishment that each one can meet in this period, completely new. We fall into a proven depression.

The child psychiatry department at Robert-Debré hospital has recorded twice as many suicide attempts among those under 18 than last year. According to one Ifop-Jean-Jaurès Foundation study October 2020, since the start of the pandemic, one in five French people have considered suicide. “Acts” come more often after seizures than during.

Investigation CoviPrev of Public Health France on the psychological state of the population shows that 21% of French people are affected by depression, this is twice as much as the previous year. The most vulnerable people are – and this is not surprising – those whose financial situation is difficult (35%), those who suffer from promiscuity (26%) or inactivity (25%), those who have psychological disorders (30%) and those under 24 (30%). Not everyone is affected in the same way, but depression affects one in five people. This investigation is consistent with what we are seeing clinically.

Is the second confinement harder than the first?

Serge Hefez Yes, and many more. At the first confinement, I was surprised to see the way in which people had taken hold of it, like a new experience with outbursts of solidarity, a certain creativity. There was a rather positive movement, with the idea that it was going to last 3 months and that we would get out of it. It was a short-term trauma.

The November reconfinement was a massive blow as we had not recovered from the first wave. We entered a real tunnel, winter as a bonus and the difficulties that accumulate, with no prospect. The repetition effect generates more anxiety. Those who did not live well with the first confinement are even more destabilized, with an additional wound on a wound that has not healed.

The main symptom observed clinically, beyond ordinary anxiety, depression or paranoia, is astonishment. People can’t think anymore, like their minds are frozen. We are entering an era of abnormal life that is taking hold and into which anyone can switch. The longer it will last, the heavier the consequences will be. The only hope is the vaccine. It is the lifeline to hang on to.

What are the main causes of this depressive state: the absence of social ties, of contacts, of the fear of illness?

Serge Hefez It’s a bit of all that and a lot of the disintegration of the social bond. Man certainly needs to eat, drink and sleep, but he also and above all needs links. An infant who is fed, reheated but deprived of a bond, of human contact, cannot survive. The social bond is consubstantial with our humanity. Today, this link is in danger. If this crisis had united at the beginning, today, it tends to cause mistrust, division. Patients speak of a worry that goes far beyond fear of the virus, that of not knowing what keeps us together as a society.

We are no longer carried by a common fate in sharing. The closure of cultural venues contributes to this climate. Culture is what brings us together. Cultural places and sports fields are above all places of social ties, where we experience emotions together, where we feel part of the same collective movement. What Durkheim called collective effervescence is absolutely essential for a nation. Prescribing psychotropic drugs does not solve the problem.

Did not this situation reveal the state of abandonment of mental health?

Serge Hefez This is why we are pushing a cry of alarm. Public psychiatry has been stripped down in recent years. She is the poor relation of medicine and the forgotten one of the Covid crisis. Not a single psychiatrist or child psychiatrist participates in the Scientific Council which has met regularly for nearly a year to rule on the health of the French. As if mental health and physical health were two independent entities when there is no health without mental health.

The waiting period for having access to a public psychiatrist in a medico-psychological center in large cities is six to eight months, or even a year, and that, before the pandemic! We have been forced to “sort” the sick for years.

In the history of pandemics, wars and great recessions, the psychic repercussions were felt 1 to 3 years later.

In psychiatry, it takes time, a follow-up over the medium or long term. All the more so as the wave will last. The psychiatric consequences of Covid are long-term. In the history of pandemics, wars and great recessions, the psychic repercussions were felt 1 to 3 years later. During the long post-traumatic phase that looms, many people will be asking for support, follow-up, listening, advice. We will have to face it. It is urgent to prepare for it and put in place appropriate responses. Minister Olivier Véran mentioned this third wave of psychiatry, but since then nothing. The measures we propose for the short, medium and long term must be taken into account.

What are these measures?

Serge HefezIt starts by strengthening the structures that were already saturated before the crisis. Ensure access to local care, support for prevention and research, develop listening and care platforms. Let’s give general practitioners, the first contacts, tools to help with diagnosis. We ask that dedicated “Covid psy” consultations be opened, during the pandemic, in hospitals.

There was the Segur for health, why not a “Matignon for mental health”?

We call for information campaigns to help de-stigmatize mental illness. And above all to give psychiatry the means to work. Starting with training to address the chronic lack of psychiatrists. To train, it takes at least 10 years. There are very competent psychologists, but their care is not reimbursed.

There was the Segur for health, why not a “Matignon for mental health”? We are calling for a multidisciplinary mission with interministerial management to reorganize psychiatric care with all stakeholders, to develop a psychiatry and mental health bill that guarantees local access for all, support for prevention and early diagnosis.