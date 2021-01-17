Serge Gnabry was not seriously injured in the game against SC Freiburg. This was confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick on Sunday evening. Gnabry was substituted in the game against the sports club in the first half.
With the narrow victory over Freiburg, FC Bayern was able to take a big step towards the championship. Another piece of good news: concerns about Serge Gnabry are largely unfounded.
“The doctors said that the injury wasn’t serious. The muscle closed, it came from the back,” said head coach Hansi Flick at the press conference after the game. Gnabry is unlikely to fail or only briefly. Leroy Sane came into the game against Freiburg.
