Serge Gnabry became the first professional of the FC Bayern tested positive for COVID-19. The international is already in quarantine, but the infection could affect the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid have on Wednesday evening.
“Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19. The FC Bayern attacking player is doing well. He is in quarantine at home,” said FC Bayern on the club’s website.
Gnabry, however, took part in the record champions’ final training session on Tuesday; loud image the tests were done in front of the unit. Tomorrow’s Champions League game against Atletico could thus be endangered if other players were infected or safe play could not be guaranteed.
As of now, the record champions apparently assume that the game can take place as planned.
