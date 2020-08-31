Serge Gnabry will wear the number 7 shirt starting from this season.

Gnabry: “I’m really looking forward to wearing this number in the future, Franck (Ribéry) has always thrilled the fans – that gives me even more motivation” [fcb] pic.twitter.com/HHjBe575j7

