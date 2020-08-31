Serge Gnabry will wear a new shirt number for FC Bayern from next season. The German national player takes over the prestigious number 7.
The number 7 on their backs was already worn by many football greats at FC Bayern: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, for example, featured this number, and Mehmet Scholl and, more recently, Franck Ribéry also had the iconic jersey number.
After the departure of the French, the 7 had not found a new owner last season – but from 2020/21 the jersey number will be reassigned: FC Bayern announced that Serge Gnabry, who had previously entered the 22, will be 7 in the future will take over.
“I’m really looking forward to wearing this shirt number in the future. Franck has always thrilled the fans – that motivates me even more,” said Gnabry after the swap.
Leave a Reply